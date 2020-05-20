Following the birth of his son, Elon Musk is making some drastic life changes.

Earlier this week he put four Los Angeles homes and a San Francisco mansion on the market, saying he was getting rid of "almost all physical possessions" and would "own no house".

Now Elon, Grimes and their son X Æ A-12 c might end up living in a rental.

"I think possessions … [are] kind of an attack vector," Elon told podcast host Joe Rogan.

"[People will] say, 'Hey, billionaire, you've got all this stuff.' Well, now I don't have stuff now what are you going to do?"

Earlier this month Elon Musk publicly corrected his girlfriend on Twitter after she made a tiny mistake when explaining their son's name X Æ A-12.

The name quickly went viral with people from around the world guessing how exactly to pronounce it.

One person on Twitter appeared to guess the pronunciation correctly because Musk liked their tweet. The tweet guessed the name was pronounced, "X Ash Archangel".

Grimes later took to Twitter to explain the name, writing:

• X, the unknown variable

• Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

• A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

• A=Archangel, my favourite song

But Grimes got one of the plane details wrong, and Musk let her know it.

The Tesla boss corrected his girlfriend online, tweeting in response: "SR-71, but yes."

As you can imagine, Grimes was less than impressed with being schooled so publicly by her partner.

She replied: "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound."