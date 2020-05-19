Legally Blonde fans rejoice, an exciting announcement has been made about the third instalment of Elle Wood's adventures.

Deadline reports comedian and Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling will write the film's script alongside Parks and Recreation writer Dan Goor.

Reese Witherspoon, who played the iconic sorority-member-turned Harvard law superstar, confirmed the news on Twitter.

Reese Witherspoon in the first Legally Blonde film. Photo / Supplied

"Some things are just meant to be," she posted. "I'm SOOO excited to be working with @mindykaling and @djgoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!"

The third Legally Blonde movie will see Witherspoon reprise her role as Elle Woods, and the film will be helmed by the actress' production company Hello Sunshine.

Some things are just meant to be!😜I’m SOOO excited to have @mindykaling and @djgoor writing Legally Blonde 3! 💖💫This is #ElleWoodsApproved!💯 pic.twitter.com/Nlz2yMbpcV — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 19, 2020

"So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie," Kaling posted on her Twitter account.

"Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!"

Kaling starred alongside Witherspoon and Oprah in 2018's A Wrinkle In Time, directed by Ava DuVernay, which was partly filmed in Wanaka. The Office star also appeared 2019's the Morning Show with Witherspoon.

So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people! https://t.co/zOC3WCckjN via @Deadline — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 19, 2020

The first Legally Blonde movie was released in 2001, and the sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde hit theatres two years later in 2003.

Fans hoping for more information about Legally Blonde 3 will have to wait a little longer.

The third movie doesn't have a release date just yet, Vanity Fair reports.

There are also few details about what direction the next movie will take, but let's hope there's an epic "bend and snap" rendition involved.