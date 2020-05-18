Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his 27-year-old girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas condo last week, according to a report.

TMZ reports the 30-year-old actor, cast in the role of Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film, died in Las Vegas last Wednesday.

An official cause of death is pending, but law enforcement sources said an "unknown white powdery substance" was found at the couple's apartment, TMZ reports.

According to the E! news, it was the actor's cousin who found the bodies of Boyce and girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27.

"Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," a source told the publication.

The source added that before his death, Boyce – who leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, was "really focused and handling a lot of business".

He had recently moved to Las Vegas to be close to his mother, but "would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter", they said.

Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, broke the news on social media, sharing that her son had recently been exploring a new business venture in the food industry.

"My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef....oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc." She continued, "He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave...those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."

Fans will recall Boyce's character in Twilight as the high school student whose van lost control in the school car park. He would have collided with Stewart's character, Bella, had one Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) not stepped in to save her by pushing the van away with his hand.

The role was one of two acting gigs for Boyce. According to TMZ the other was a part in a short film, "Apocalypse."

Adepoju and Boyce. Photo / via Instagram

Boyce's death comes a few months after he said he didn't think he would live past 30.

"At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old," he wrote on Instagram on his birthday back in December.

"Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!"