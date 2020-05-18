Behold the social distancing consultant

In America's pandemic-induced uncertainty, a new cottage industry of opportunists and pivoters has sprung up — the social distancing consultant. Businesses have recast themselves as experts in the new, high-demand art of keeping people 2m apart. A Boston architecture firm has been deploying a Covid-19 Design Response team for their hospital clients — which includes adding plywood or laminate covers to workspaces to make them easier to clean as well as installing ultraviolet germicidal lights. A moving company has social distancing packages that encompass "Social Distancing Dorm Services" for displaced students, and a product to set up your workstation at home. Other social distancing experts are recommending behavioural cues to help suppress people's instincts to hug or sit side-by-side when working together. A real estate firm is offering a Recovery Readiness plan that suggests businesses invest in tailored audio, scents, or lighting to reduce anxiety, and office plans that recommend one-way walkways and coloured carpet with 2m demarcations around desks. (Via Marker.medium.com)

Teen's incredible wartime survival

In September 1914, three ships from Britain's 7th Cruiser Squadron were on patrol in the North Sea to prevent the German Navy from entering the English Channel to interrupt supply lines. Fifteen-year-old midshipman Wenman Wykeham-Musgrave was aboard HMS Aboukir when Germany's U-9 attacked. His sister recalled in 2003: "He went overboard when the Aboukir was going down and swam like mad to get away from the suction. He was just getting on board the Hogue and she was torpedoed. He swam to the Cressy and she was also torpedoed. He found a bit of driftwood, became unconscious and was eventually rescued by a Dutch trawler." U-9 had sunk all three cruisers, killing 1500 men. Wykeham-Musgrave survived.

Mind-boggling notice

Taken on a UK train, pre-Covid. The mind boggles at the necessity for such a notice: "I'm running late this morning, dear. I'll just have breakfast on the train. Don't forget the toaster!"

Childhood epiphany

The biggest misconception you had as a child ...

1. That my dad just always knew the way. On vacation, in unfamiliar cities, everywhere. I learned about maps and reading road signs later ...

2. That trees made wind. Trees would move and their movement makes the wind! I honestly love that I used to believe this, it's so innocent.

3. Dad told me veal was from a calf. For years, I assumed that meant the lower leg of the cow.

4. If you worked at a bank, you must be rich.