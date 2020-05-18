Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park 2020 has officially been cancelled, due to the restrictions placed on events with the coronavirus pandemic.

The free outdoor Christmas concert usually attracts thousands of Kiwis to its Auckland and Christchurch venues but has now been cancelled for the first time in its 26-year history.

A statement by the organisers blames the "uncertainty of how major events will be treated in New Zealand" for the cancellation, as, despite happening in December, the event takes months to put together.

"Given the immense amount of planning and work involved in Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, we've had to make the sad decision to postpone until next year due to the current uncertainty of Covid-19 restrictions around large public events," said Annette Chillingworth from Coca-Cola NZ.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"To support our charity partner Youthline during these difficult times, we have donated an additional $100,000 this year given their important role for NZ communities. On top of this, we will continue to work closely with Youthline and look at more ways to support their people and their work in 2020," Chillingworth added.

The event, which has raised millions of dollars for New Zealand charities over the years, promises to return in 2021.