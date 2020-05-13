Lenny Kravitz has cancelled his New Zealand and Australian tour dates amid coronavirus restrictions.

The singer was due to play Auckland's Spark Arena on March 31, and announced on March 17 that the tour date was postponed.

An earlier statement from the show's promoter stated that "an announcement about new dates will be made in due course".

READ MORE:

• Lenny Kravitz opens up about daughter Zoë and school days with Slash ahead of first New Zealand tour

• Lenny Kravitz to play Auckland's Spark Arena on first New Zealand tour

• Coronavirus: Lenny Kravitz, Alanis Morissette among shows doubtful as self-isolation rule curtails tours

Advertisement

However, today the promoter of the Here to Love tour advised that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and government restrictions the artist's tour has been cancelled entirely.

A statement from Kravitz says: "I was really looking forward to seeing you all but we need everyone to stay safe, from the fans to my crew and band.

"Due to Covid-19 and government restrictions, my upcoming tour dates are regretfully cancelled. I am hoping to be back soon."

Ticketholders will now automatically receive a full refund for their purchase, the promoter says in a statement.

The promoter extended apologies to all those affected by the cancellation.

Kravitz's March show would have been the first time he had ever toured New Zealand.

His 11 studio albums have sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, and he also appeared in two of The Hunger Games films as the character Cinna.