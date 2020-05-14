From the Vault

TVNZ OnDemand

Each month this series, which is a sort of TV time capsule, gets updated with a handful of new old clips from our local telly history. Fittingly for NZ Music Month, the archivists have dug up some brilliant local music footage for you to learn about some pivotal NZ music moments, get warm fuzzy nostalgic from, or have a bit of a chuckle at the funny hair and fashions of times gone by. You'll find TV performances by the likes of John Rowles, Aotearoa's Elvis Presley, 70s soul sensation Mark Williams, an early folky appearance by Sharon O'Neill and Blam Blam Blam's reunion rip through of "There is No Depression in New Zealand" on Radio With Pictures.

Streaming now.

Spaceship Earth

DocPlay

If you found level 4 lockdown challenging, spare a thought for the eight brave, foolhardy, souls who, in 1991, willingly volunteered to live quarantined in a biodome for two years. Named Biosphere 2- the first being the Earth itself - it was a self-engineered replica of our natural eco-system complete with an ocean with a living coral reef and a desert. It became a worldwide phenomenon, sort of like a hippy Big Brother, until life inside the dome began taking many bizarre twists. This documentary premiered this year at Sundance, where it was widely acclaimed, before we all entered our own little biodomes. Streaming now.

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Netflix

Having presumably parked the car and finished his coffee, comedian Jerry Seinfeld takes to the stage for his new comedy special. As you'd expect, it's an expertly crafted hour that examines, and gets riled up about, the minutiae of life. Well, the first half is. After riffing on topics like texts, mobile phones and breakfast foods, he changes gear to glide into life's bigger challenges like marriage and parenting. Although there's the sense Seinfeld's not really pushing himself, or his comedy, anywhere near the edge of his comfort zone it's still a laugh-out-loud hour of precision, expertly crafted comedy and stage presence. If you missed Seinfeld when he performed at Spark three years ago, here's your chance to catch up. Streaming now.



The Muppet Guys Talking

Now this is something really special. On Sunday morning the four legendary Muppeteers, Frank Oz, Fran Brill, Dave Goelz and Bill Barretta, will host a free Q&A livestream in honour of Muppet creator Jim Henson, who passed away 30 years ago on May 16, 1990. They'll be sharing insights, stories and memories of working with Henson on all the beloved Muppet shows and movies. Best of all this online event is totally free, with the four saying they hope it will "lift people's spirits in this difficult time". You'll need to register your spot on the live stream, which you can do at www.MuppetGuysTalking.com/jim, and when you do you'll have the opportunity to submit a question. Streaming live 8am Sunday.