Kiwi reality TV star Harry Jowsey has confirmed he proposed to Francesca Farago over Zoom, but that he plans on proposing again in person when they reunite after lockdown.

Appearing on the world's longest zoom call: The Hits' ZOOMathon hosted by Jono and Ben, Jowsey this morning revealed he has popped the question to Farago but that she deserves to get a "proper ring" when he next sees her.

Welcome To Jono & Ben's Zoom-A-Thon We are celebrating the end of Alert Level 3 with the Zoom call to end all Zoom calls! Feel free to get involved in the comments section below Posted by The Hits Breakfast with Jono & Ben on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

During the interview he also revealed he's become friends with pop singer Justin Bieber and that he's now "one of the boys."

Jowsey and Farago met on Netflix's reality TV series, Too Hot To Handle, and he proposed with a lolly ring during the show's reunion filmed over Zoom.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Heartbreak Harry's lands reality Netflix role, but there's a twist

• Heartbreak Island winner Harry Jowsey moves on with new reality TV star

• Spoiler alert! Kiwi Too Hot to Handle star's real-world love affair

• Amelia Finlayson's Hollywood ambition

During the reunion, the pair talked about how their relationship has been since the show wrapped and what they're looking forward to in the future.

Too Hot To Handle reunion host, Desiree Burch, asked the two, "has the question been popped yet?"

"Can do you do it over Zoom? Well, we may as well," Jowsey said while getting down on one knee and pulling out a lolly ring.

"I just want to say you've absolutely changed my life, I love you so much and I can't wait to spend forever with you. Do you want to do this thing? Do you want to get married?"

He later posted a photo of him and Farago, asking followers where they should have the wedding.

The couple are currently doing long distance due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with Jowsey in lockdown in Los Angeles and Farago in Canada.

"It's been really difficult," Jowsey said in an Instagram Live.

Advertisement

"We FaceTime two to three times a day. We are really well connected and our communication is amazing. Obviously it sucks but we literally have no choice."