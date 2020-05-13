Ditching Zoom in favour of proper catch-ups, eating at their local cafes, getting haircuts and sending the kids back to school are among the things well-known New Zealanders are looking forward to when they get more freedom on Thursday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be at work for Budget Day, but is looking forward to seeing her sister again and giving her a hug once restrictions lift. The Herald asked some other high profile New Zealanders what they were most looking forward to when the country moves to alert level 2. Here's what they had to say.

Toni Street

Ben Boyce and Jono Pryor

Jono and Ben, comedians and The Hits radio presenters

What was the hardest part of lockdown?

Like everyone else, the hardest thing was seeing the horrible impact from Covid-19 on the world. On a far lesser note, we also found it hard to wrap up any video calls with our parents as we had nowhere else to go.

Advertisement

What are you looking forward to once the country moves to level 2?

Ben really wants to get a haircut. Jono wants to cut it for him but he's not keen as he thinks hairstyles is not really something Jono's had a lot of experience in!

What's the first thing you will do on Thursday?

Hopefully we will still be in the middle of our attempt for the World's Longest Zoom

video call which we start on Wednesday at 8am going with no breaks and no sleep. So by Thursday, we'll probably be in a very delirious state talking to NZ celebs!

Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, director general of health

What was the hardest part of lockdown?

Providing advice to Government that resulted in lockdown restrictions on families which in some instances prevented them from being there when their loved ones passed away or from attending funerals or tangihanga. Having lost both my parents I know how hard these restrictions would be on families and whānau. I am looking forward to us being able to ease these restrictions quickly as we move into alert level 2.

What are you looking forward to once the country moves to level 2?

No surprises here. The thing I am most looking forward to is seeing family members and friends I haven't seen for many weeks.

Advertisement

What's the first thing you will do on Thursday?

I'll start the day with a run. It's the perfect way to appreciate Wellington harbour which is often still on autumn mornings. Then like many other Kiwis I'll be heading in to work where I'll spend my day working with fantastic people across New Zealand's public service which has more than shown its value to Kiwis over past months.

Laura McGoldrick

Laura McGoldrick, TV and The Hits radio presenter

What was the hardest part of lockdown?

The hardest part for me was probably the lack of normality for my toddler, she couldn't see her little kindy friends, we had to walk very fast past the playground! And also the uncertainty about a finish line.

What are you looking forward to once the country moves to level 2?

I'm looking forward to getting together with my family and friends. Oh and no more Zoom calls!!

What's the first thing you will do on Thursday?

I feel very strongly about continuing to support local business during this difficult time, so I'm going to go and meet my brother at our local cafe and have a post lockdown catch up!

Guy Montgomery

Guy Montgomery, comedian and host of TVNZ OnDemand's Survive the 80s

What was the hardest part of lockdown?

I get so much out of my life from seeing different people and hugging different people, two activities that have been off the table for almost two months now. Instead my girlfriend and I have been putting on different costumes and orchestrating little run ins around the house. "Fancy seeing you here! What a surprise!" etc. It's a great way to feel like you're seeing someone new and more importantly, fantastic preparation for the outside world.

What are you looking forward to once the country moves to level 2?

Experiencing a room that isn't in my house. I love the rooms in my house, these are some of the great rooms but I keep fantasising about being in different rooms. Where will the walls be? How high will the roof be? Will there be seats? These are the questions keeping me up at night.

What's the first thing you will do on Thursday?

I had a bet running with two friends about what day we would be allowed to eat a meal together again. Whoever guessed closest gets to dine for free. I guessed May 31 (which was the most optimistic forecast) and so I have won the bet! The three of us will be going out for a meal.

Aaron Cruden

Aaron Cruden, Chiefs co-captain

What was the hardest part of lockdown?

For me the hardest part of lockdown was not being able to see family and friends. It will be great to be able to reconnect with them.

What are you looking forward to once the country moves to level 2?

I am looking forward to supporting the local business and enjoying a yummy brunch at one of our favourite local cafes.

What's the first thing you will do on Thursday?

I will be heading to my chiropractor and booking in for a haircut with my barber.

Bree Tomasel

Bree Tomasel, host of TVNZ's You Got This and ZM radio presenter

What was the hardest part of lockdown?

Trying not to have a casual drink every day/night of the week.

And also doing absolutely everything from home, at one stage I was filming a TV show from my living room in the mornings and then setting up a radio studio (also in my living room) and broadcasting in the afternoons!

What are you looking forward to once the country moves to level 2?

I think the thing I'm looking forward to the most once the country moves to level 2 is being able to just get out of Auckland for the weekend, don't get me wrong I love Auckland... but my apartment ain't that big and I miss being able to go to places like Hahei and just de-city for a bit. Oh and going out for brunch... who doesn't love brunch?

What's the first thing you will do on Thursday?

Go for a walk to seek out dogs to pat.

Patrick Tuipolotu

Patrick Tuipolotu, All Black and Blues captain

What was the hardest part of lockdown?

Not having direct interaction with my family and our team – sticking in the bubble was hard. Zoom is good but not the same as face-to-face.

What are you looking forward to once the country moves to lockdown in level 2?

More freedom to catch up with friends and family and to get back to training again and then the Super Rugby competition restarting.

What's the first thing you will do?

Support the Hare and Turtle – our local coffee shop which is a regular stop for us.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Alert level 2 at a glance - all you need to know

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Level 2 unveiled - cafes open from Thursday, schools from Monday, bars in 10 days

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern on alert level 2 plans and latest case numbers

• Covid 19 coronavirus: The winners and losers of level 2 revealed; Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks of 'hardest' part of crisis