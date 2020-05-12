Canadian music star Bryan Adams has received heavy backlash after making an expletive-filled racist rant against China over Covid-19.

In an angry post about his cancelled gigs at London's Albert Hall, Adams took to social media to blame "bat eating" and "virus making greedy" people for the postponment of his show.

He also dished out some advice to those who indulge in eating bats, telling them to go vegan.

"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f.....g bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b***ards, the whole world is now on hold," he posted.

"My message to them other than 'thanks a f.....g lot' is go vegan.

Bryan Adams has been slammed for his controversial comments regarding Covid-19 and Chinese people. Photo / Instagram

"To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know.



"It's been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans.

"Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I'll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X"

Adams' attack has been met with fierce criticism, with many labelling him a racist and taking aim at the performer's insulting messages.

"Speaking of bats, really bats. And racist too. And reported," one wrote.

Another said: "Ummm I was today years old when I became a non-fan of yours! Do better," another wrote.

A third added: "As if my middle school memory of pity dancing to Everything I Do couldn't get more terrible, awkward and humiliating."

Another critic told Adams to put his misfortune into perspective, saying billions of lives have been changed forever around the world.

"285,000 dead ... but you're whining about missing a few concerts. Billions out of work, no income, no food, no health care ... but, you're whining about missing a few concerts."

Adams has since deleted his Twitter post.

He hasn't commented further on his controversial message.