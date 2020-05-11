Lifetime has announced a feature film covering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit is on the way.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will chronicle the events surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's infamous decision to step down as senior working royals after the birth of their son Archie.

The TV movie will also reportedly detail the struggles of being new parents while being part of the royal family.

READ MORE:

• Daniela Elser: How Harry, Meghan and Prince Andrew may cost the Queen millions

• Meghan and Harry vs Associated Newspapers: How court case could embarrass the Royal family

• Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Sad truth about Archie's royal life

• New book claims to reveal 'real' Prince Harry and Meghan

Advertisement

The film will follow Lifetime's last two movies about the couple: Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

While casting and a release date have not yet been announced due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is likely the film will star actors who appeared in the previous installments.

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser played Meghan and Harry in the first biopic, which explored how the couple's relationship blossomed from their first date in 2016 to their engagement in November 2017.

Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field took over the royal roles in the second movie, which detailed the events immediately leading up to Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding and their first few months as husband and wife.