Katy Perry has admitted she's struggling being pregnant during the Coronavirus pandemic, and says she often bursts into tears while completing simple tasks.

She told E News that while she has some "good days," others are really hard.

"I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks," Perry confessed.

"I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long," she said.

"I'm used to going [out] all the time."

The expectant mum says she also struggles without having quality "alone time".

"There is not really anywhere to go besides my car," Perry said.

"So, I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space."

Perry announced her pregnancy with actor fiance Orlando Bloom in early March, and unveiled her bump in a music video.

The on-and-off couple met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016 and their baby will be the first for Perry.

Bloom is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

