Tyra Banks has been forced to address backlash after a 2006 clip from America's Next Top Model went viral last week.

In the clip, Banks is seen telling contestant Dani Evans she would never make it as a model and be a "CoverGirl" due to a gap in her teeth.

"So Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to have your gap closed," Banks told Evans in the 2006 episode. "Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?"

"Yes, why not?" Evans responded.

"This is all people see …" the host said while creating a faux tooth-gap with her finger. "It's not marketable," the host continued.

After social media users attacked Banks for the comments, the former model posted a statement on Twitter: "Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you."

She continued: "Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs."

Evans — who went on to win the 2006 competition — also addressed the resurfaced clip, saying she wasn't surprised by the critique due to the fact she's "heard it all before".

"What I was tight about is them trying to play me and making good for TV," she added.

"However, the me now, and reading the comments and understanding the weight that it created in other girls who saw that — this is why this post is being made, because I want to address all of those young girls … So I'mma take this time to build up and to speak to all of my young queens that saw that episode that were truly affected by Tyra's words … You're beautiful."

Another model, who has made famous her gap in her teeth, Slick Woods, was one of many to call out Banks as well, saying how the comments on the show hurt her.

"No one should ever talk to you like that @danievans1," Slick wrote, tagging Evans in the viral clip. "That episode f**ked up little simone/slick so that's how y'all feel @tyrabanks @miss_jalexander???"