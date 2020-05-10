Bruce WIllis and Demi Moore made headlines in recent weeks by choosing to isolate together in Idaho after 20 years of divorce. They have bunkered down with their three daughters at Sun Valley ranch.

A recent post on Instagram showed a very happy quarantine bubble, but Bruce's second wife and two youngest daughters have been curiously absent.

Bruce reunited with his wife and two youngest children this week, but in a twist they have joined Bruce and Demi at the Idaho home where they raised their three children.

This means Bruce, his five children, his wife and his ex-wife are all waiting out the Coronavirus pandemic together.

Advertisement

Willis's wife Emma, 41, and their two daughters, 6-year-old Evelyn and 8-year-old Mabel, were forced to stay in LA after Evelyn stepped on a needle in a local park. They were waiting on results while Bruce isolated with Demi and their children Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26

Emma and the girls were finally able join them at the Sun Valley ranch in time for them all to celebrate Evelyn's sixth brithday together.

Judging by the Instagram post of Evelyn taking her bike for a spin, this modern family are making the best of quarantine life.

Emma posted the video with the caption Emma wrote: "A big day over here! Not only did the baby of family turn 6, she decided to take those training wheels off #thisis6 #proudfamily."

Another of Emma's posts shows Emma with the whole clan gathered around the young girls two birthday cakes. After blowing out the candles Evelyn planted her face in one of the cakes in an apparent family tradition.