To celebrate NZ Music month, ZM is presenting New Zealand Float at Home live on Facebook.

Starting at 3pm today, ZM is live streaming some of New Zealand's biggest artists who will perform from their homes live on its Facebook page

The line-up includes Six60, Mitch James, Drax Project, Sachi and Foley & Paige.

So put on your togs, get in the bath, shower, paddling pool or just put down a tarp in the lounge and pretend you're floating in the ocean.

Advertisement

Plus, ZM wants to see your Float Zone – share how you're enjoying Float At Home by uploading a picture to Instagram using the hashtag #ZMFloat to go in the draw to win $1000!

AND WE'RE LIVE! ZM Presents Float: At Home Posted by ZM on Friday, 8 May 2020

MusicHelpsLive aims to raise $2 million to see Kiwi music people through the coming winter.

All funds raised will be distributed to those music workers whose livelihoods have been shattered as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

• To make an automatic $3 donation to MusicHelps, text MUSIC to 2448.