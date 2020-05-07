Kristin Cavallari is reportedly divorcing Jay Cutler because she's tired of him lying around the house.

The 'Very Cavallari' star split from her husband last month and it's been claimed one of the reasons they drifted apart is she initially thought that the former NFL player was destined for a career in sports broadcasting - but after those ambitions fell through, she's found Jay to be "unmotivated" and "lazy".

An insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "She was growing increasingly impatient with him.

"He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something.

"Instead, he backed out - this is [three] years ago - and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn't pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them."

The 33-year-old star - who has been married to the retired sportsman since 2013 - views "herself as very polished and put together".

On the other hand, the source claimed she looks at Jay as "this lazy, unmotivated guy".

However, Jay has recently considered making another attempt to establish himself as a sports broadcaster, and he's even received offers from the likes of CBS and ESPN.

Kristin announced her split from Jay back in April, when she took to Instagram to reveal they'd grown apart as a couple.

The TV star - who has Camden, seven, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, four, with Jay - wrote: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. "

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"