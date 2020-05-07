Jessica Simpson is taking a Vogue writer to task for "body shaming" her in a piece on the history of the Met Gala.

In a story published by Vogue on Monday, former creative digital director Sally Singer recalled a wardrobe malfunction Simpson suffered in 2007, according to Fox News.

Singer wrote that Simpson's breasts "maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet".

She went on to claim that Simpson's then-boyfriend John Mayer was "putting his hands on [her breasts] at the dinner table".

Simpson, 39, took to social media to share her side of the story, calling Singer's version "inaccurate".

"Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger," she wrote along with a black-and-white image of a young Sophia Loren making a face while looking at Mansfield's breasts.

"But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalising the world's opinions about it for my entire adult life.

"To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."

The night was during the 2007 Met Gala, themed "Poiret: King of Fashion", during which Simpson wore a silver gown that faded into gold at her knees and featured a deep neckline.

Vogue spoke to Entertainment Tonight in a public apology, saying: "We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece. That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologise for including it."

In the same Vogue story, Michael Kors is quoted as remembering that on that night, Simpson disappeared to the bathroom "for quite a while".

Kors, 60, said he went to look for her in the bathroom, but when he opened the door "it was basically a full party going on and I didn't see her".

"She was in a stall because her zipper broke and she actually couldn't close her dress. So we got a needle and thread and we sewed her back into the dress!"