Those of us who have been eagerly awaiting the new seasons of The Block and Dancing with the Stars will have to find something else to watch this winter.

When New Zealand moved to alert level 4, Mediaworks said Dancing with the Stars NZ would no longer air in April and that production of The Block NZ had been placed on hold.

Now, neither show will hit screens until 2021.

"Like all of you, Covid-19 has had a huge impact on our world at Three," read a post on the channel's Facebook page.

"Today we make the heartbreaking but necessary decision to move the filming of The Block NZ. The plan is to pick up the tools again with the same teams, at the same time next year.

"We have also had Dancing with the Stars NZ on hold and have now decided it is not possible to proceed with this show either.

"While this is a difficult decision, it is the right one as we continue to face so much uncertainty in the coming months."



The statement said replacement shows would be announced soon.

"It could be a long winter NZ and we know good TV will help get you through."