Cannabis-themed wallpaper

(The new Florescence collection of wallpaper by New York design studio Superflower for those serious about that feature wall) ... "The cannabis plant, known for its medicinal healing properties, is also a visually stunning form," said Superflower.

Cannabis-themed wallpaper. Photo / Supplied

"The Indica pattern celebrates the phenomena of this flower and elevates it to be used in space. In many ways, this pattern transforms this natural weed into a luxury form."

Trump plan is not even Plan Z

PressThink.org describes the Trump administration's plan for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The plan is to have no plan, to let daily deaths between one and three thousand become a normal thing, and then to create massive confusion about who is responsible — by telling the governors they're in charge without doing what only the federal government can do, by fighting with the press when it shows up to be briefed, by fixing blame for the virus on China or some other foreign element, and by "flooding the zone with shit", Steve Bannon's phrase for overwhelming the system with disinformation, distraction, and denial, which boosts what economists call "search costs" for reliable intelligence."

Its a movie pun. Geddit? Photo / Supplied

Or as Dave Eggers put it in a New York Times satire: "Having no plan is the plan! Haven't you been listening? Plans are for commies and the Danish. Here we do it fast and loose and dumb and wrong, and occasionally we have a man who manufactures pillows come to the White House to show the president encouraging texts. It all works! Eighteen months, 800,000 deaths, no plan, states bidding against states for medicine and equipment, you're on your own, plans are lame."

Patience in lockdown

Laura tweets: "Lockdown has taught me patience like I've never known before, as I sit in silence for 14 minutes, waiting for my flatmate to finish typing an important work email, so I can show them a meme."

'Yes, it's mum here'

"Many years ago, I got talking to an elderly man who had fought in World War I," writes Pamela Putland of Papakura. "He told me of a time where he was comforting a dying soldier — not much more than a boy. The young soldier said, "Is that you mum?". "Yes, it's mum here," he said and tenderly kissed the boy before he passed away. I can hardly retell this story without tears coming to my eyes. Such is the importance of mums, such is the importance of compassion."