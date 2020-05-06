Kylie Jenner isn't the only member of the Kardashian family who's succumbed to a Photoshop fail recently.

Mum-of-four Kim Kardashian West is still posing for photoshoots from home, sharing a series of snake-themed snaps to Instagram yesterday - but fans were quick to spot the editing, according to Fox News.

The KKW Beauty founder posed in a snakeskin strapless bra and a matching piece of material around her waist, accessorising the look with animal print nails.

But it looks like bits of her fingernails were left behind in the editing process.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, now streaming its new season on Foxtel, captioned the photo "Venomousss", in keeping with the snake theme.

The post received millions of views, but fans were quick to pick on the editing.

YALL KIM KARDASHIAN'S LATEST PHOTOSHOOT IS EDITED SKSJSKSK THE NAILS AT HER HAIRKSKSKKSKSKS pic.twitter.com/afJ4nBxXhZ — Danial (@repugodtion) May 4, 2020

"KIM KARDASHIAN'S LATEST PHOTOSHOOT IS EDITED," wrote one Twitter user, zooming in on the star's hair and nails.

"You left an extra hand in your hair," another commented.