Stars across social media are sharing what they would have worn to this year's Met Gala, cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Katy Perry managed to wow her fans just like every other year as she took to Instagram to reveal her wild Madonna-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier maternity corset, according to the Sun.

It's not clear if she'd planned to wear anything else with the stunning pink corset, pictured on a maternity dummy.

Perry, 35, is expecting her first child this year with fiance Orlando Bloom and would have wowed on the carpet with her baby bump in the look, reminiscent of Madonna's Blonde Ambition outfit.

She captioned the photo: "What would have been … #TheMetBall2020."

This year's Met Gala theme was "About Time: Fashion and Duration", inspired partly by French philosopher Henri Bergson and partly inspired by novelist Virginia Woolf.

The MET Gala theme for this year would have been “About Time: Fashion & Duration” & Katy Perry supposedly planned to wear this outfit to give homage to the Blonde Ambition roots of pop pioneer and ‘mother‘ of timelessness and longevity in both fashion & music, Madonna. pic.twitter.com/dxelb278pg — JANSY (@katycatjansy) May 5, 2020

The Costume Institute of the Met curator Andrew Bolton told the New York Times that "fashion is indelibly connected to time".

"It not only reflects and represents the spirit of the times, but it also changes and develops with the times."

Perry's look would have fitted the theme perfectly, just like every other year.