It appears Hilary Barry would not have a successful backup career as a hairdresser.

Last night on Seven Sharp, the TV presenter "kindly" offered to give her co-presenter, Radio Hauraki breakfast host Jeremy Wells, a haircut as his favourite hairdresser is still shut in Level 3.

"Let's just say it didn't go as well as I'd hoped," she admitted.

What was meant to be a 'Hilary Helps' segment on Seven Sharp was anything but. Photo / TVNZ

"No, it did not," confirmed Wells.

Due to social distancing restrictions, Barry attempted to cut his hair with clippers attached to a 2m pole -and accidentally shaved a huge chunk out of his hair, leaving a bald rectangle.

"My heart was in the right place, I'm really, really sorry," Barry said.

"You could only describe that as a disaster, also a hit and run, it's a crime," Wells said.