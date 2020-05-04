

Aussie star Rebel Wilson is bored in the house and she's in the house bored but the lockdown has brought out her sexy side, with the Cats actress posing up a storm in a series on sensual shots shared on social media.

Wilson, who is self-isolating at her Sydney home, posed for the photos wearing a blue tracksuit, left open to show off a black bra.

Captioning the photos "at home with Rebel", Wilson posed on the back of a white couch with her legs apart, and crawling across the floor towards the camera.

Her Cats co-star Robbie Fairchild commented with fire emojis and joked: "R … e … b … e … l … meow."

Another friend chimed in with: "Um excuse me how dare you."

Wilson, who has recently shed weight by taking on a healthier lifestyle, has also been sharing videos of her gym workouts.

Earlier this year, she said that 2020 would be her "year of health".

Writing on Instagram, Wilson said: "So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

