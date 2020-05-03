

The search for the defining song of the lockdown era is over.

Trained musicians and celebrities can stand down, novelty remixes can be cast aside.

An 8-year-old girl from the US has claimed the crown with an ode to curiosity, aliens, astronauts and... your butthole.

Over the weekend, Los Angeles mum Lisa Rieffel-Dunn shared a video of her daughter Jolee performing her original composition I Wonder What's Inside Your Butthole and the internet can't get enough.

Advertisement

The lyrics, spare but loaded with youthful scientific enquiry, read:

I wonder what's inside your butthole

Maybe there is astronauts?

Maybe there is aliens?

All inside your butthole

What's inside your butthole?

I always want to know



My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Bono releases emotional song dedicated to Italy

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington family's hilarious 'Lockdown Boogie'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jono and Ben's lockdown theme song

• Brooklyn Beckham blasted by ex in song about break-up



Jolee's mum told Buzzfeed that the song was an adorable attempt to delay bedtime, writing that "the one-leg pushed-up on the PJs are a tell-tale indicator that she's at the end of the line, way past bedtime, and really needs to sleep".

"Jolee has always been super performative and the funniest person I have ever known," she said.

"She is always making up songs, and lyrics are her strong suit."

The song has now racked up over 5 million views on Twitter, but Jolee's mother thinks that her daughter won't be concerned with the number.

"Jolee will ponder that for a moment, then ask, 'Did Doja Cat see it?' which is her only barometer for fame," Rieffel-Dunn told Buzzfeed.

Advertisement

While Doja Cat may not have responded, other have lavished praise on the 20 second work genius, with Paramore singer Hayley Williams saying the song made her self-conscious about her own work.

suddenly self-conscious about my album bc if i am honest with myself it will never be this good https://t.co/om6dPerq7L — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) May 3, 2020

Some attempted to gild the lily by adding their own remixes.

🎵 I remixed it 🎵



My 6 year old and I watched the original like 50 times in a row. https://t.co/tKUhmLuVpw pic.twitter.com/BpGvSX9OIZ — Jonathan Mann (@songadaymann) May 2, 2020

Others noted that the quality of Jolee's songwriting showed maturity beyond her years.

You mean poop songs — Nicole Stagg (@NicoleStagg3) May 3, 2020

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website