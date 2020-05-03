Controversial British journalist Piers Morgan is taking time off from hosting his breakfast show while he waits for the results of a coronavirus test.

Morgan, 55, says he started to feel unwell over the weekend and is staying away "out of an abundance of caution".

He had continued to broadcast from Good Morning Britain's London studio throughout the UK's lockdown, but was taking social distancing precautions such as doing his own makeup.

He tweeted: "UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I've had a test for COVID-19 and so won't be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow."

Piers Morgan is being tested for the virus. Photo / Getty

Morgan has taken a hard line during the crisis, grilling government officials who have appeared on the show.

He also recently questioned US President Donald Trump's performance during the pandemic, writing in his Daily Mail column: "By far the most reckless and dangerous thing President Trump has done is use the most powerful podium on earth to air his batsh*t crazy theories about how to beat the virus."

The comments appeared to end the pair's long-running friendship, with Trump unfollowing Morgan on Twitter.

The bromance between Piers Morgan and Donald Trump appears to be over. Photo / File

