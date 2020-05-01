Three of New Zealand's top broadcasters are spearheading Coast's new "feel-good sound" with an all-new breakfast show.

Jason Reeves, Toni Street and Sam Wallace have teamed up for Coast Breakfast as the popular station launches a fresh new format on Monday.



NZME's chief content officer Mike McClung describes Coast's new style "as doubling down on the best feel-good tunes regardless of when they were released".

"From the 60s right through to last week - there are absolute stacks of great tracks to add to the Coast playlist. Think everything from The Temptations to Adele. Otis Redding to Ed Sheeran. Feel good tracks from acts like Queen, Fleetwood Mac and Elton John to name just a few – you get the drift".

Street said her new gig was an "incredible opportunity to be part of Coast's evolution".

"Some great chat and a brilliant catalogue of tunes is the perfect way to start any day."

Wallace added: "There's just so much going on in the world right now and our job is to make sure Coast listeners get everything they need, including a soundtrack for their morning, the latest news and some great company!"

Reeves, Coast's existing Breakfast host for more than three years, said he was looking forward to introducing Toni and Sam to the Coast breakfast audience.

"We've known each other for years but never had the chance to be on air together. Prepping for the new show over the past few weeks has been seamless. I can't wait to get on air with these guys."

The revamped Coast was actively targeting Kiwis over 40, said NZME's Chief Radio and Commercial officer Wendy Palmer.

"This is an audience who know what they like, they're household shoppers with an eye to being empty nesters and plan to enjoy it when they get there. Coast advertisers can expect an engaged and active audience with plenty of disposable income," Palmer said.

Kiwis can listen to Coast on iHeartRadio or on different frequencies around New Zealand.