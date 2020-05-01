Will Smith has shared a heartbreaking tribute for his former co-star James Avery during a virtual reunion with cast from the television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In the two-part finale of his Snapchat series, Will at Home, Smith got the group back together for the first time in decades to celebrate 30 years of the show.

Fans were delighted to see the 1990s sitcom TV family on one screen again, except for the much-loved actor who played Will's uncle.

Avery died aged 65 in on New Year's Eve in 2014, following heart complications.

Advertisement

Will Smith joined the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast in a heartfelt tribute. Photo / NBC, Instagram

During a video call, Will was joined by the likes of Daphne Reid, Tatyana Ali, Alfonso RIbiero, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Karyn Parsons and Joseph Marcel, who all watched on as he played a tribute for their former cast member.

While the video was playing, viewers could see the reactions on all the stars' faces, with them welling up in tears for their beloved friend.

After the short clip came to an end, Smith wiped a tear from his eye, as he said: "That just makes me teary… James Avery, James Avery, James Avery."

Daphne Reid, also with tears in her eyes said: "I loved that man."

The cast reunited on video call for their 30th anniversary. Photo / Snapchat

Smith later shared the tear-jerking video on Instagram writing: "Our show wouldn't have been HALF what it was without the talent and light that was James Avery. We all love and miss you, James."

Smith had staged the reunion with the hope to bring some joy to fans during the current Covid-19 lockdown as they celebrated 30 years since the show debuted.

"It's a beautiful pause button for us to stop and think about what's really necessary," he said in regards to the current pandemic.

"How often do we even pop on a call and say, 'Hey, how you doing?'"

Advertisement

Right on cue, Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton) teased his friend and joked: "This is actually the first time!"

Later in the episode, Smith told the crew that they are his second family.

"I've been shaped by my interactions and relationships … When I look back, the best times in my life will have been on that set," he said.

At the end of last year, it was rumoured Will Smith was working on a Fresh Prince spin-off.