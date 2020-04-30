Liam Gallagher has in no uncertain terms shared his thoughts on his brother and ex-bandmate Noel's move to share a previously unreleased Oasis song.

The High Flying Birds frontman Noel shared Don't Stop with fans for the first time on Wednesday night, saying he'd found the demo in a box of old CDs while having a lockdown spring clean, according to the Independent UK.

But Liam wasn't exactly impressed with the release, sharing his thoughts on the track on Twitter.

He tweeted a 196-character long "zzzzz" and then wrote: "Well there's something missing in this god almighty stew and it's your brother your brother don't forget your brother La as you were LG x."

Then a few hours later he directly addressed his brother via another tweet, writing: "Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it's not worth a w*** as you were LG x."

Liam told fans he was "well disappointed" that he hadn't featured on the track and labelled the decision to release it a "PR stunt".

Noel previously told fans the song was recorded 15 years ago during an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong.

"I know some of you love this tune so we thought we'd put it out there for you to enjoy/argue over.

"It'll be up on the internet from midnight. The song is called 'Don't Stop'.

"Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss. You're welcome by the way."