Ricky Gervais and James Corden have had a bitter feud for years — but it seems like Gervais has struck the latest blow.

Viewers who recently watched the Netflix series After Life are convinced that the show's creator and star Gervais made a subtle savage dig at Corden during the series.

After watching the second season of the comedy-drama series, fans believed Gervais has based an unflattering all-singing, all-dancing character named "James" on the Late Late Show host.

In the series, the character is portrayed as a limelight-loving mummy's boy who soils himself during his gala performance.

And fans couldn't help themselves as they could see the resemblance between the character and the real-life James Corden (who "coincidentally" shares the same name at the character).

The character of 'James' (left) in After Life. Photo / Netflix

"James from After Life is James Corden 2.0," one fan wrote on social media.

A second agreed: "The work experience kid in After Life 2 is definitely a p**s take of James Corden."

Another commented: "Is James from After Life solely based on James Corden?"

A fourth viewer added: "@rickygervais just finished After Life season 2 you are a f***in genius … one question tho was the lad James character based on James Corden? Tell me it's true."

Some fans were even mistaken and thought they were watching Corden on the Netflix series.

James (left) bears a striking resemblance to James Corden. Photo / Netflix

"Just finished binge-watching S2 of After Life. Another total gem of a show. How did Ricky Gervais get James Corden to play the odd lad who does the dance to 'send in the clowns' and sh*ts himself on stage. I didn't think Ricky liked Corden, I'm with him on that one."

Another fan said: "Finished After Life, absolutely brilliant. Raw, funny and sad in equal measure. James Corden was hysterical in it."

The pair's sparring began when Corden imitated Gervais in his sketch show, Horne and Corden.

A Hollywood source told The Sun Online: "Their spat began years ago, and started off as harmless banter.

Ricky Gervais and James Corden have had a bitter feud for years. Photos / Getty Images

"They were often pitted against each other, two up and coming British stars who were trying to make it in America.

"James started out mocking Ricky, his character David Brent and his movie career in sketches with Matt Horne, and Ricky retaliated, but the clash has now taken on a life of its own."

At the beginning of this year, Gervais made a swipe at his rival when he hosted the Golden Globe.

"The world got to see James Corden as a fat p***y. He was also in the movie Cats, but no one saw that," he joked.

Gervais (right) in After Life. Photo / Netflix

Gervais also made a dig at Corden in the first season of the Netflix series After Life.

In one episode, when his colleague Kath is writing her fantasy dinner party guest list, she mentions Corden and says, "That man can do anything."

"And does," fires back Gervais.

When she replies he "never stops working", he retorts, "As a chauffeur, mainly."