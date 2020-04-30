WARNING: Nudity.

A Spanish news anchor has been busted for "cheating" on his Big Brother star girlfriend after a naked woman featured in his live video call.

Telemadrid and Trece presenter Alfonso Merlos was speaking to a host on the Estado de Alarma YouTube channel when a partially clothed woman is seen walking past in the background without him noticing.

As he spoke during the interview, eagle-eyed viewers not only spotted the woman, but realised she wasn't his girlfriend, Marta López.

The naked woman was later identified as fellow journalist Alexia Rivas, according to 20 Minutos.

Meros remained silent for days after the incident occurred, as stories swirled in the media of his being accused of cheating.

Eventually, he openly apologised to his now ex-girlfriend during an appearance on The Ana Rosa Show.

"If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else."

He insisted he was not with López at the time the video aired and Riva has reportedly said she has been seeing the presenter for several weeks.

"I didn't get into a relationship, he told me he was single. We have been (seeing each other) three weeks," she told Socialité.

However, López said that she was definitely still with the presenter when the incident occurred and has branded the saga as "unpleasant" and "shameful".