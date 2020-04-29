Billionaire Kylie Jenner has been caught via her Instagram posts repeatedly flouting coronavirus rules.

While she first based herself at her LA home for lockdown, she broke social distancing rules just two weeks in to have her makeup done.

Her older sister Kim Kardashian admitted that Kylie had "sneaked round" to meet her at their mum Kris Jenner's Calabasas house on April 2, so that Kim could do her make-up for a remote appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

On April 14, Kylie then relocated to Kris's Palm Springs home for the Easter break, where she gave fans a guided tour of the house on Instagram.

On April 20th Kylie relocated again, back to LA to visit her friend Anastacia Karanikolaou at her Hollywood home.

Last week, it was revealed Kylie had purchased a new NZ$60 million mansion in LA's Holmby Hills area, and it appears despite lockdown restrictions she moved in this week.

This week the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a series of poolside photos on Instagram – and the background gives away that she's already moved into the new home.

Continuing to break the rules, Kylie met up with Anastacia again at the billionaire's new pad and filmed a TikTok video – with Kylie calling her BFF "my quarantine friend".

And couple of days earlier, it seemed like Kylie had been at her Hidden Hills property in Calabasas, California – posting photos of Stormi in her huge garden.

According to LA lockdown rules, residents are allowed to leave the house for essential medical care, exercise, to care for a friend or relative or to work at an essential business or buy food.

LA County – where Kylie lives – is under a stay at home order which will be in place until at least May 15.