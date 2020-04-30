NZ Music Month will look a little different this year, with all events having to take place at a safe social distance. But there's still lots to celebrate, so we rounded up some of our favourite Kiwi musos to mark the occasion. Today, Peter Urlich, JessB, Church & AP, Miss June and The Phoenix Foundation.

Peter Urlich, Th' Dudes

What does NZMM mean to you?

It doesn't have a lot of relevance for me because I think it should be NZ Music Year. It came about when our own music wasn't getting enough attention but now I think Kiwis really want and love their own music.

Who should we be listening to?

Everyone should be listening to whatever turns them on. But I'm really enjoying Benee's vibe right now.

Who would you most like to collab with?

I've never thought about that. Maybe Ella Yelich-O'Connor and I could come up with something crazy, something Bohemian Rhapsodisian.

What's your most memorable live music experience in Aotearoa?

Th' Dudes playing at our induction into the Hall of Fame at last year's Music Awards was something I'll never forget. It was 40 years in the making and my wife and sons were right up front.

Annabel Liddell, Miss June

What does NZMM mean to you?

It means the celebration of the best music on the planet.

Who should we be listening to?

Che Fu because we all need to relax and have good vibes in the house

Who would you most like to collab with?

I'd like to sing a hook for Savage! Or do a duet with Shayne Carter.

What's your classic NZ album?

Crowded House's Self Titled Album from 1986. So many classic bangers.

Luke Buda, The Phoenix Foundation

What does NZMM mean to you?

It's really hard to make a living in the arts in New Zealand so I welcome any opportunity to remind people about the local produce available at their local produce markets.

Who would you most like to collab with?

In all honesty, Wing. But I don't know if I would be able to handle her power and majesty.

What's your classic New Zealand album?

Fabulous Arabia's Unlimited Buffet. This is one of my most listened to albums of all time. It's absolutely 100 per cent disgustingly enjoyable from start to end.

JessB

What does NZMM mean to you?

Music Month is cool because it's a chance to shine extra light on the talent and exciting music coming out of our country.

Who would you most like to collab with?

I think me and Benee could do something pretty cool.

What's your most memorable live music experience in Aotearoa?

Performing at Splore Frestival this year. I was on at 10pm which felt like a headline slot. I've loved Splore as a festival both as a performer and attendee so it was amazing to go from standing in the crowd three years prior to being on stage and having that moment.







Church & AP

What does NZMM mean to you?

It's a good way to reflect on local music and put it at the forefront. It's cool.

Who would you most like to collab with?

Benee. We love her music.

What's your most memorable live music experience in Aotearoa?

We performed a small gig to no more than 100 people at [Onehunga youth social enterprise] The 312 Hub when Ready or Not dropped. But that performance is unmatched. It highlighted a whole culture and gave us our first experience of what was to come.