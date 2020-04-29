Streaming giant Netflix is set to produce a series about social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The anthology series by the creators of Orange is the New Black, will be produced remotely, Variety reports.

Director Diego Velasco and showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham will run the production from their houses, and the actors will film themselves in their respective houses. Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Blake McCormick will executive produce alongside Graham.

Kohan is the creator of popular shows Orange is the New Black and Weeds. She said in a statement: "We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew stay healthy and safe."

According to Bloomberg, scripts are in the process of being written and production will begin in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the producers said the show was inspired by the need for connection during times of social distancing.

"We've been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together. We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe."

It is not yet known how many episodes the show will have, or when it will release.

The cast of the show is also yet to be announced.

The announcement of the show follows several US talk shows whose production has moved to the host's homes and other remote locations, including the likes of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Closer to home, Shortland Street will resume filming from tomorrow now that New Zealand has moved to level 3 Covid-19 alert level.

Actor Ben Barrington, who plays Dr Drew McCaskill on the hit soap, today signalled in an interview on Newstalk ZB that there may be some changes to how the show is filmed to keep in line with social distancing measures.

"Storylines may have to be re-written if our characters were supposed to be 'getting intimate'," he said.