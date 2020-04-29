NZ Music Month will look a little different this year, with all events having to take place at a safe social distance. But there's still lots to celebrate, so we rounded up some of our favourite Kiwi musos to mark the occasion. Today, Tami Neilson, Stan Walker, Troy Kingi, The Chills and The Beths.

Tami Neilson

What does NZMM mean to you?

I've always loved NZMM. It shines a spotlight on our local talent in media and on radio for a few weeks, where most Kiwi artists struggle to get regular airplay. I'm hoping one of the positive things that comes out of this pandemic for musicians that have had the bottom drop out of our international touring careers is that local mainstream radio and TV will jump on board to support local artists by playing them in high rotation, having a regular spot for live music on daily shows and syncing NZ music in their TV, advertising and film productions to help rebuild our New Zealand music scene.

It's also my birthday month and usually wraps up with the Country Music Awards down in Gore, catching up with my country music community, so it's a special month for me!

Who would you most like to collab with?

Ladi6 and I have been talking about it for years and still need to make it happen. I have this secret dream of re-working Dolly Parton's Jolene, where I sing the chorus and she raps new verses about a friendship that forms between these two women who were competing over a man to one where they support each other as women and ditch him!

What's your most memorable live music experience in Aotearoa?

A month after I lost my dad I had to do my first show since his passing. I decided to sing a brand new song I wrote for him, If Love Were Enough. I broke down mid-song to a packed room at Leigh Sawmill. The audience cried with me and it felt like they were all holding me as I carried on sobbing the words to the end. I love my Kiwi audiences so much.

Martin Phillipps, The Chills

What does NZMM mean to you?

I lived through a time when NZ music was generally treated by radio, TV and the media as some sort of novelty and therefore the general public knew next to nothing about the brave people actively trying to create something special that truly mirrored our own isolated identity. I find it wonderful to see our nation's music now treated as a natural part of who we are and to still have a special month where people are reminded of that and are also exposed to wonderful local artists they may not have known about.

Who should we be listening to?

I'm finding that many women artists are currently exploring music more boldly and reaching me personally with something that seems more heart-felt and honest. Some of them have had serious career knock-backs by the lockdown at a crucial stage in their careers and I hope to see Nadia Reid, Hollie Fullbrook, Reb Fountain, Tami Neilson, Aldous Harding and many others emerge from this time as even stronger artists than they were before. And, of course, I can't wait to hear what Lorde has made of all this!

What's your classic NZ album?

The original 1975 Mental Notes album from Split Enz captured the strangeness and surreal beauty of this land and its people in a way that was brave and largely unique. From its almost cinematic production through to its cover-art, it remains a work of art that all New Zealanders should be proud of.

Troy Kingi

What does NZMM mean to you?

A lot of people release albums around then so it's a good chance for me to discover and support new NZ artists

What's your classic NZ album?

Based on a True Story by Fat Freddy's Drop. Bangers from start to finish. When I was dive instructing we had it on MiniDisc stuck in the stereo. It become part of our DNA.

Who would you most like to collab with?

Connan Mockasin. He seems like he'd be the most interesting guy in the room.

What's your most memorable live music experience in Aotearoa?

Opening for Trinity Roots at the Leigh Saw Mill many moons ago. No one knew who the hell I was yet the whole place was raging - plus Warren [Maxwell, vocals, guitar] is my hero.

Troy Kingi is one of the finalists for this year's Taite Music Prize. You can watch the awards ceremony streamed live on Facebook on Tuesday May 5, from 6.30pm





Stan Walker

What does NZMM mean to you?

Every month should be NZ music month! Our stories are so important to our identity and what makes us unique.

Who should we be listening to?

I am deeply proud that the world is listening to Benee, she's proof we make the best.

What's your most memorable live music experience in Aotearoa?

The You Are Us Christchurch concert. In the darkest moments, music can start to bring a light.

What's your classic NZ album?

I'm cheating! Albums from Dave Dobbyn, Che Fu, Bic Runga, Aaradhna and Fat Freddy's Drop. If you had eight children, could you love one the most?

Jonathan Pearce, The Beths

What does NZMM mean to you?

It brings everyone together to acknowledge that what we create in this country is special. Our lives are enriched by our local artists in a way that music from other parts of the world can never do.

What's your most memorable live music experience in Aoteroa?

The genuine drama and danger of The Mint Chicks last ever show. I can't remember how many songs they played before something set Kody [Nielson, vocals] off. Someone said Ruban [Neilson, guitar] ran out the back way and didn't look good. I felt that night was the end for my favourite band. The Mint Chicks have unfinished business.