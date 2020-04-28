Lizzo is lost for words after discovering Beyonce wished her a happy birthday.

The Juice singer turned 32 on Monday, and to celebrate the special occasion, fellow singer Beyonce took the time to send her a congratulatory message, whilst also raising awareness for the current coronavirus pandemic.

Beyonce's message was posted through her charity initiative BeyGood, which shared an image reading: "BeyGood supports COVID-19 relief."

READ MORE:

• Team Lizzo spotted at Piha Feelin' Good as Hell

• Lizzo dazzles FOMO 2020: 'Don't act like you've never seen a** before, Auckland!'

• Lizzo countersued over 'Truth Hurts' lyrics by songwriters of 'Healthy'

• 'I can't do this' Lizzo takes break from Twitter after trolls target her

Advertisement

And underneath the charitable comment, the post also read: "Happy birthday Lizzo."

On Tuesday the Truth Hurts hitmaker saw the post, and took to Instagram to explain how blown away she is by the simple message, as she hailed Beyonce as her "inspiration to be a singer".

She wrote: "YALL. @beyonce BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday B****! I don't know how to ACT.

"She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny's child perform in the 5th grade… I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water"

The reaction comes after Lizzo told her fans the best gift they could give her for her birthday was a compliment about themselves.

She told her followers: "It's my birthday, the best gift would be... say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that a**"

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has urged people to "spread love" amid the difficult times.

She said: "You cannot let this tear us apart. The social distancing is something we are doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people.

"Call a friend that you haven't spoken to in a while, call a family member. This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but you can't let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread. So that's what I've been practicing every single day."