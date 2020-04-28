A Good Morning America reporter has gone viral after spending 10 minutes on live television not being aware that viewers could see him not wearing pants.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, people have taken advantage of using video chat tools — with many not getting fully dressed for professional occasions.

But some have been caught out after not angling their cameras above their waist, including ABC reporter Will Reeve.

On Tuesday morning he appeared on ABC's Good Morning America from his home to discuss pharmacies that are using drones to deliver prescriptions to housebound patients.

But even though his interview with Good Morning America hosts Michael Strahan and Amy Robach sounded fascinating, many viewers remained distracted by his outfit.

Reeve can be seen wearing a nice shirt and business jacket, but the bottom half didn't seem to match as he appeared to just be wearing underwear.

Detroit News film critic Adam Graham called the reporter out on Twitter writing: "Hey put some pants on my guy."

Hey put some pants on my guy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5 — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020

His post sparked jokes from viewers who found the gaffe quite amusing with some even dubbing the reporter a "hero".

pants are so March — kevin (@KevINthe406) April 28, 2020

Own that look, king. Pants days are over. — Richard (@Omarltl) April 28, 2020

If the world is to ever know peace, then we must abolish pants. — Friar the Scrivener 🏴 (@friarcasey) April 28, 2020

Reeve later replied to Graham, saying that he was definitely wearing more than just underwear.

They’re shorts I promise 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

In other replies, Reeve joked that he "will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon" and said that the more he sees the image, "the more thigh I see".

He also shared excuses in his own post, saying he was trying to be efficient and got the angle wrong — but has learned to change his morning routine from now on.

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020