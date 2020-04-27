The characters from Outrageous Fortune have banded together from their respective bubbles to show New Zealand how they're coping with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Robyn Malcolm shared the video on her Instagram profile, and some appear to be coping better than others.

READ MORE:

• TV's Outrageous Fortune house in West Auckland faces uncertain future

• Who's who in the Outrageous Fortune prequel

• Then and now: Outrageous Fortune v. Westside

• Then and now: Outrageous Fortune v. Westside

She wrote: "A 20 minute unauthorised bit of fun from the old Outrageous Fortune crew and how they are managing Level 4 into Level 3!"

Advertisement

The video features characters from the hit TV show. As expected, the Wests don't hold back the expletives - urging New Zealanders to "Stay the f*** home".

Highlights include Cheryl West confessing how she is doing - and her apparent addiction to carrots.

"Yeah, I'm doing okay for a six-time Granny," she says.

Elsewhere, Pascalle West, played by Siobhan Marshall, shared she was spending her time advancing her podcast and her baking skills. Her recipe of choice was Cheryl West's microwave chocolate cake.

Jared "Munter" Mason appears to be having a chill time.

'Munter' during his lockdown update. Photo / YouTube OUTRAGEOUS LOCKDOWN NZ2020

"Hey man just want to make sure everyone is looking out for each other," he says during his segment.

Draska, played by Aidee Walker, says lockdown has been "a super intense time". She also gives her two cents about talk show host Ellen DeGeneres' controversial comments about lockdown being "like a jail".

"She maybe doesn't understand because she's super 'priv' [privileged] but it is a bit like prison, and you can take it from me," she says.

Advertisement

"Except that - look the thing is here you've got kids to look after right? So actually it's harder. It's harder because you've got to juggle the kids you know?

"In 'priz' [prison] I felt like it was a job you know, I had a mission every day, it was like really busy," she says, showing off her ankle bracelet monitor.

Watch the hilarious video in its entirety here.

Outrageous Fortune aired on New Zealand screens from July 2005 to November 2010, and followed the lives of the West family trying to renounce their criminal ways.