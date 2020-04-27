Keep it clean with soap

TV has always loved a bit of controversy. It's good for ratings, but times have certainly changed from when show's like Three's Company aired in the late 70s, where mixed flatting was frowned upon. During the 1992 US presidential campaign, Vice President Dan Quayle famously criticised Candice Bergen's Murphy Brown in the sitcom of the same name for promoting single motherhood. "Primetime TV has Murphy Brown, a character who supposedly epitomises today's intelligent, highly paid professional woman, mocking the importance of fathers by bearing a child alone and calling it another lifestyle choice," he said. Back home, our own long-running soap Shortland Street has had it's own outrage-generating plot lines. In 2008 the show received its first ever BSA warning, when it featured an oral sex scene between sexually confused Gerald and another man. And who could forget the 2017 cliffhanger where Chris Warner confronting his son Harry with a dick pic he found on his tablet computer. The line "Please tell me that is not your penis!" went viral and was voted the New Zealand quote of the year in a contest held by Massey University.

Missing in action

It survived D-Day and subsequent battles but got lost on the way to the park ...

Mae Mac of Mount Albert writes: "Unable to attend a service yesterday we decided to stay local. I gathered up my dad's World War II headgear and some saved poppies which I popped inside. I usually carried or wore his beret to an ANZAC service. I noted his Highland (HLI) badge needed cleaning and thought "another task for lockdown". We walked to Rocket Park and when placing the poppies on the "Remembrance" stone I found the badge was missing. Must have dropped on New North Rd between Alice Wylie Reserve and the park. If found I promise to sew it on more securely!"

