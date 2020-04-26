On Saturday night Noel received an alert from Flight Radar 24 to advise that: "To celebrate Turkish National Sovereignty and Children's Day, this Turkish Airlines Flight is drawing the world's largest national flag in the sky." The result is pretty accurate.

Paper ... scissors ... RULING!

A $500,000 debt incurred from three games of rock paper scissors played nine years ago was invalid, the Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled. Edmund Mark Hooper, the unfortunate loser of the classic hand game, took out a mortgage on his house in 2017 to pay off the debt — a fact that was acknowledged in a notarised contract. But the Superior Court cancelled that mortgage, which was appealed by Michel Primeau, who beat Hooper in the game of rock paper scissors — and won the $517,000 wager. Quebec law stipulates that for a wagering contract to be valid, it must be related to activities "requiring only skill or bodily exertion on the part of the parties", rather than to chance and the amount wagered must not be excessive. While lawyers for Primeau claimed that rock paper scissors "called upon the skill of the parties, particularly in the speed of execution, the sense of observation or the putting in place of a strategic sequence", the judge decided the amount was excessive.

Trump trumps satire

Mitchell points out that The Onion is a famous satire website, the idea being to write the most over-the-top ridiculous stories that could never actually come true, right? But it wrote a whole month ago, before Trump's suggestion the coronavirus could be thwarted by injecting yourself with disinfectant ... "Throwing bottles of bleach, ammonia, and Drano into a cart at his local grocery store, area man Troy Mitchell was reportedly stocking up on one of every cleaning product he could find Wednesday in case President Donald Trump announces it is a coronavirus cure. 'I got toilet bowl cleaner, carpet cleaner, Swiffer WetJet refills — you name it — just so me and my family will be ready if the president announces one of these things can treat Chinese virus'."

Self-tan goes to man's head

Christine writes: "My husband wasn't impressed when he used my moisturiser on his bald head, only for me to point out that he had used my self-tanning cream. Needless to say, his head had a "warm glow" for a few days."