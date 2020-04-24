While the Covid-19 lockdown took away the Anzac Day dawn parades, Kiwi celebrities didn't let the pandemic stop them from paying their respects to our war heroes.

Up and down the country, respecting social distancing rules, Kiwis were "united apart", gathering by their letterboxes and at the end of their driveways for a unique dawn service.

READ MORE:

• Anzac Day in lockdown: Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford stand in Premier House driveway for virtual dawn ceremony

• Anzac Day in pictures: New Zealanders gather in their bubbles to pay their respects

• Anzac Day 2020: What to watch at home this weekend

• Anzac Day: Special recording of the Last Post, Reveille to play during lockdown services

