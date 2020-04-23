Greys Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has landed herself in hot water after comments she made about Harvey Weinstein in a 2018 interview resurfaced.

Pompeo, best known for her role as Meredith Grey on the hit medical drama Greys Anatomy, spoke about Harvey Weinstein in the July 2018 interview for the Oxford Union.

A Twitter user posted an edited version of the clip online, sparking outrage from some users on the social media platform.

She says in the clip: "It takes two to tango", when asked about women and sexual harassment.

"I think we bear some responsibility, not all," the actor says when discussing the allegations from Weinstein's victims, implying that they are partly to blame.

Ellen Pompeo has been criticised on Twitter for comments she made about Harvey Weinstein in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

The actress says she met with Weinstein for a midday meeting.

"That's not to blame the victim, that's just to say - I did go into a room with Harvey Weinstein, I sat at a table with him, I had a probably two and a half-hour with him. He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any sort of physical advance to me.

"I wouldn't have gone into that room at night. But he did nothing appropriate toward me. Now had he, I would have picked up that glass and smashed him across the side of the face with it.

"So I mean, it's all what we're willing to tolerate in our self-esteem, and what are we going to put up with, and what are we going to compromise to be.

Users on Twitter accused Pompeo of "victim-blaming" and called her comments "absolutely disgusting" and "insane", Page Six reports.

However, Pompeo claims on Twitter the edited segment from the interview was taken out of context.

"Hey girls sorry if the video clips are upsetting!! It's out of context & it's too serious a subject to talk about on a platform like this," she wrote.

However, some Twitter users were not pleased with her response.

out of context or not what you said was so terrible, you hurt so many people and essentially put the blame on the survivors. you need to be better than this. you know your platform and owe an apology. this isn’t okay and right now this is the platform we have so use it. — jade (@meredithgrqy) April 23, 2020

According to Page Six, the question she was asked was to do with what change needed to happen in Hollywood in terms of the way things are run for #MeToo to have a lasting impact.