Lady Gaga has shared the tracklist for her new album Chromatica, and it features some big names.

The Born This Way singer shared the tracks to her long-awaited sixth studio album on Instagram, according to the Independent UK.

The album sees Gaga return to pop and features 16 tracks, some of which include collaborations with several high-profile artists.

Ariana Grande appears on the song Rain on Me, while K-pop girl band Blackpink appear on the song Sour Candy and Sine from Above sees Elton John in duet with Gaga.

It comes as Gaga recently made the "incredibly tough" decision to delay Chromatica's release date from April 10 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lady Gaga performed in and helped organised the One World: Together at Home concert. Photo / Getty Images

"While I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," she wrote on social media.

"Instead I prefer that we spend time focusing on finding solutions. It's important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic."

Gaga helped organise the virtual concert One World: Together at Home, which went on to raise £102m (around $209m) for coronavirus relief.