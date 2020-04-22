A Taranaki-born screenwriter's next big project is none other than a Whitney Houston biopic.

Anthony McCarten, who has been nominated for four Oscars and penned screenplays for the films The Theory of Everything, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Darkest Hour and The Two Popes, will write the screenplay for the film chronicling Whitney Houston's life. The movie has the working title I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Clive Davis will produce the project, Rolling Stone reports.

Anthony McCarten has penned multiple Oscar-nominated screenplays.

A statement from McCarten published by the news outlet says he is working closely with key people who knew Houston well to tell the story effectively.

"We are incredibly lucky to have the support of many of the key people who knew Whitney the best and who were there at the time, in the making of this film," the statement from McCarten read.

Davis says he is "so glad" McCarten is on board to write the script. According to Davis' statement, the New Zealand filmmaker has "committed to a no-holds-barred, musically rich screenplay" about the late music legend.

The film is described by producers as "a joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.

"While being very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted, it will be both the rich and complex saga of the search for the perfect marriage between song and singer and audience, and at the same time the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home."

The biopic has the approval of the Whitney Houston estate.

No director is currently attached to the project, Rolling Stone reports.

The singer died suddenly in February 2012.