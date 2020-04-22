Teddy Riley and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds played R&B hits for fans on an Instagram Live battle on Monday night, with Edmonds revealing he once tried to hook Michael Jackson up with an Oscar-winning actress.

Edmonds recalled that the late Jackson had reached out to him for help getting a date with Halle Berry, according to Page Six.

READ MORE:

• Revealed: Michael Jackson had creepy doll on his death bed in filthy needle-strewn bedroom

• Macaulay Culkin addresses shock claims about Michael Jackson friendship

• Marlon Brando confronted Michael Jackson over sexual abuse allegations

• Michael Jackson's bodyguard's stunning new claims over star's death

"Michael said, 'Babyface!' I said, 'Yeah?' He said, 'Do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry?' I said, 'Yeah, I know Halle Berry.' He said, 'Could you do me a favour? I want you to call her, 'cause I wanna take her out on a date.' I said, 'What?' He said, 'Call her — I wanna take her out on a date'," Edmonds said.

Advertisement

"So I reached out through the agent, 'cause I didn't have Halle Berry's number. So I called and get the message to her manager, and he said, 'What?' (I said), 'Yeah, he wants to take her out on a date.' And then I was waiting to hear back from Halle, and I can't tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like this …"

The Grammy-winning musician then played a clip of Berry's voice from the 1992 film Boomerang where she says, "You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?"

Fans took to Twitter to share their surprise, with one writing: "Today I found out date MJ (Michael Jackson) tried to shoot his shot and take Halle Berry out on a date and I can't get over it."

Another commented: "Michael Jackson using Babyface as the plug for Halle Berry is the ultimate flex!"