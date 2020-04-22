Captain Tom Moore has raised £27 million for UK healthcare workers ahead of releasing a charity single with Michael Ball covering You'll Never Walk Alone.

According to Metro, the single is 22,000 chart sales ahead of The Weeknd's hit Blinding Lights, which was number one for eight weeks in the UK - and now the pair could be appearing on Simon Cowell's Britain's Got Talent.

A source told the Sun: "The whole nation has been totally blown away by Tom so what could be better than getting him on board for the BGT final, which is a celebration of everything that makes this country great."

Due to lockdown, dates for the live shows are up in the air but producers are determined to be back on air later this year.

The source added: "Tom is at the top of the production team's wish list, so it's just a waiting game now ... it would be a huge coup for the show."

English actor and singer Michael Ball performed on the show with previous runner-up Susan Boyle last year.

The 99-year-old Captain Tom has raised a staggering amount for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic, walking 100 lengths of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday.

You'll Never Walk Alone was this week's highest new entry on the UK singles chart with nearly 36,000 copies after 48 hours, according to the Official Charts.

All the proceeds from the single will be donated to Captain Tom Moore's 100th Birthday Walk to help NHS Charities Together.

Ball said it had been an honour teaming up with the World War II veteran on the track.

"@captaintommoore you are an inspiration for everybody.

"And, of course, we couldn't have done this without the amazing NHS Voices for Care Choir."

