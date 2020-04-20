Legendary documentary presenter David Attenborough is stepping in to teach British school children during the country's lockdown.

He will join BBC's virtual learning programme Bitesize Daily to teach students about animal behaviour, the world's oceans and geography, the BBC reports.

The 93-year-old joins other famous faces like football star Sergio Agüero, who is teaching Spanish lessons, and EastEnders star Danny Dyer who will teach a history lesson about Henry VIII.

The 14-week programme includes several celebrities who will also read books aimed at school children, including One Direction star Liam Payne.

Dr Who star Jodie Whittaker is also reported to be joining in on the televised lessons.

"We're proud that the BBC can bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time," the director of BBC Children's and Education Alice Webb told the BBC.

In New Zealand, famous children's TV presenter Suzy Cato is back on our screens to help educate Kiwi kids.

"I love the fact that we are helping parents give their children access to learning in a fun environment," she told the Herald.

Cato fronts one of the two educational TV channels on TVNZ2+1. The second channel of programming is broadcast on Māori TV's Te Reo channel.