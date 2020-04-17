Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, have officially changed the name of their son, who will be 1 soon.

The comedian surprised fans last year when she announced they had decided to name their son, Gene Attell Fischer.

Jokes about how the name sounded like "genital fissure" flooded the internet.

So...@amyschumer named her son Gene Attell. Both good names on their own, but sounds an awful lot like Genital if you say it out loud.

Are we sure this isn't a bit? She's going to announce the real name soon right? — Lydia | Depressed Damsel (@Oh_Lydiaa) May 8, 2019

Amy Schumer named her baby Gene Attell... Say that aloud and try to tell me it's a good name choice... 🙃 https://t.co/kgOIKA5t22 — Mike J. Cook (@mikejxmes) May 8, 2019

Despite the shock for some fans, the name was the real deal, with Schumer pointing out her choice of middle name was a tribute to her close friend, comedian Dave Attell.

Despite her boy being now 11 months old, the comedian only acknowledged

the awkwardness of the name earlier this week, on her podcast, "Amy Schumer Presents 3 Girls, 1 Keith".

"So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name, is officially changed? It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realised that we, by accident, named our son 'genital'. Gene Attell sounds like genital," she said.

She added that "David" was a better middle name because it is also her father's middle name.