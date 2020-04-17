The biggest names in music are teaming up for a one-off, very special concert this Sunday to support the coronavirus response efforts.

The concert, dubbed One World: Together at Home, will be livestreamed right here on the Herald and has a line-up that's as eclectic as it is essential. So it's no surprise to learn that the event was curated by Lady Gaga.

The artists she's pulled together include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam, Elton John, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and even dear old David Beckham, among many others.

Although we're not entirely sure what the UK's celebrated midfielder plans to contribute.

Nevertheless we look forward to finding out when the event kicks off on Sunday.

Lady Gaga has curated the One World: Together at Home live streamed concert.

Hosting a concert this huge on a global scale is no small ask, which is probably why it has required three MCs to successfully pull off. So sharing the mic to keep you laughing between the songs will be talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Getting stars this big to align necessitated the efforts of the advocacy group Global Citizen, the World Health Organisation and the United Nations so the least you can do is tune in and rock out.

In a statement Global Citizen said the livestreamed event was a call for collective action to support coronavirus response efforts and protect vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

‌

