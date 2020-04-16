Written as a love song over 100 years ago and now considered Aotearoa's unofficial national anthem - beloved waiata Pokarekare Ana will echo around New Zealand in a nationwide performance.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra is partnering with composer Ngatai Huata and the Tomoana whānau to invite Kiwis to sing the rousing tune from their homes at 3pm tomorrow, Saturday, April 18.

READ MORE:

• US choir shares heartfelt version of Pokarekare Ana following Christchurch shootings

• Pokarekare Ana movie on hold after James Rolleston injury

• Swap a snap of Rotorua to get Pokarekare Ana

If you play an instrument, you're encouraged to play along as you sing from your driveway, balcony, or front lawn - but make sure you stay in your bubble.

Advertisement

Huata says: "In these current challenging times, with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra our whānau Tomoana invites New Zealand and the world to join together in song to uplift our spirits and to share our creative gifts of music and song through this popular iconic love song of New Zealand Pokarekare Ana, written by our grandfather.

"From music, song is born. From song, hope and love transpires – from whence joy, wellness, healing and life is re-energised."

You can find more information, the lyrics and sheet music to the song online here.

You can also share a recording of yourself preparing or performing Pokarekare Ana on social media tagging the NZSO on Facebook and Instagram, and using the hashtag #NZSOENGAGEAtHome.

‌

A countdown to the performance will begin at 2.50pm on the NZSO Facebook page.

This celebration is part of the NZSO's Engage@Home programme aiming to bring music into all New Zealanders' homes.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website