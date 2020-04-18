They might have worked together for more than 15 years, but how well do Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce really know each other?

Ahead of their all-new breakfast radio show (The Hits! From 6am to 9am!! Starting tomorrow!!!), I decided to put the nation's favourite comedy broadcast duo's bromance to the test.

I wanted to know how strong the lads' friendship really is and, as an aspiring radio presenter myself, selflessly offered myself as a replacement if it turned out they weren't compatible after all.

Ahead of their new show on The Hits, we put the Jono and Ben's friendship to the test. Photo / NZME

From quizzing them on each other's middle names, to their must-have lockdown essentials, no opportunity to ask a ridiculous question, was wasted.

Watch the video above - filmed a few weeks ago before the social distancing rules kicked in - to find out how well the lads really know each other – and whether you'll soon see The Sinead Show taking over The Hits.